Trump refuses to debate Harris: I’m leading in polls

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has refused to debate with Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump said this in the Fox Business program, Bloomberg reports, Censor.NET informs.

The politician justified his refusal by the fact that he is leading in the polls, as well as by the fact that American voters know what positions the Republican and Democratic candidates hold.

"Why should I have a debate?" I'm leading in the polls, and everybody knows her, everybody knows me," the Republican politician said.

Bloomberg writes that Trump's campaign had to change its strategy after facing a new rival just three months before Election Day. Kamala Harris, in turn, inspired the Democrats and reached out to key voting blocs, including black voters and young people.

The next debate between the Republican and Democratic candidates is scheduled for July 10. At the end of last month, Trump said he was ready to debate Kamala Harris.

As a reminder, on August 2, Harris collected enough votes from the Democratic Party to become the Democratic presidential candidate. She will officially accept the nomination next week.

