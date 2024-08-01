72% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS
The majority of Ukrainian citizens do not support holding elections until the end of the war.
This is evidenced by a KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.
24% of citizens believe that the government should hold elections before the end of the war.
At the same time, 72% of respondents believe that elections should not be held before the end of martial law and hostilities.
KIIS sociologists interviewed 2,508 respondents from May 8 to 25, 2024. The margin of error for the national sample does not exceed 2.2%.
