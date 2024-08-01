ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11834 visitors online
News War
3 552 95

72% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

вибори

The majority of Ukrainian citizens do not support holding elections until the end of the war.

This is evidenced by a KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

24% of citizens believe that the government should hold elections before the end of the war.

At the same time, 72% of respondents believe that elections should not be held before the end of martial law and hostilities.

72% громадян вважають, що вибори до закінчення війни проводити не можна

KIIS sociologists interviewed 2,508 respondents from May 8 to 25, 2024. The margin of error for the national sample does not exceed 2.2%.

Read more: 57% of citizens believe that Ukraine should enter into negotiations with Russia to try to achieve peace - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

elections (1076) poll (347) Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (84)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 