57% of citizens believe that Ukraine should enter into negotiations with Russia to try to achieve peace - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

57% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should start negotiations with Russia to achieve peace.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by KIIS.

Respondents were asked whether Ukraine should enter into negotiations with Russia to try to achieve peace.

In May 2022, 59% of respondents answered "yes", after which the number of those who answered this question in the affirmative decreased until January 2023 (29%). In May 2023, 33% of citizens supported negotiations with Russia.

As of May 2024, the number of citizens who believe that Ukraine should enter into negotiations with Russia to try to achieve peace has increased to 57%.

At the same time, 38% of respondents believe that Ukraine should not enter into negotiations with Russia.

KIIS sociologists interviewed 2,508 respondents from 8 to 25 May 2024. The margin of error for the national sample does not exceed 2.2%.

Read more: Most countries want Russia’s participation in second peace summit, so we can’t be against it - Zelenskyy

