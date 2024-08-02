Kamala Harris officially becomes Democratic presidential nominee

Representatives of the US Democratic Party have chosen their official presidential candidate for the 2024 elections. This candidate is the current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris was nominated by virtual voting. About 4000 thousand delegates from the Democratic Party took part in the voting.

The current vice president received 3923 votes from Democrats. To be officially nominated, Harris needed at least 1976 votes.

Harris became the first black woman to be a Democratic presidential candidate. She will officially accept the nomination next week.

On her X social media page, Harris stated that "she is honored to be the Democratic Party's nominee for President of the United States."

The US vice president also added that this campaign is "about people coming together, inspired by their love for their country, to fight for the best of us."

As a reminder, on Sunday, July 21, US President Joe Biden said that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Later, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that she would run for president of the United States.

