It will be easier to defeat Harris than Biden - Trump

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump believes that it will be easier for him to defeat Kamala Harris than the current leader of the country, Joe Biden, who has refused to run.

"Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden," he stressed.

Earlier, Trump claimed that Biden is the worst president in the history of the United States and is "unfit to run for president and certainly unfit to serve".

Biden's withdrawal from the US presidential race

As a reminder, on Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Later, US Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that she would run for president of the United States.

Donald Trump commented on Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race and said that the current US leader was "not fit to run" again.

Later, it was reported that on Saturday evening, US President Joe Biden, who is staying at his home on the Delaware coast and being treated for COVID-19, began to realise that his campaign for re-election to a second term was over.

