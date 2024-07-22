Fraudster Biden was not fit to run for president - Trump on Biden’s withdrawal from race

Donald Trump commented on Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race and said that the current US leader was "not fit to run" again.

According to Censor.NET, Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

"Crook Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and he certainly was not fit to serve - and never has been! The only way he got to the presidency was through lies, fake news, and by never leaving his basement," the GOP candidate wrote.

He said that everyone around Biden, including his doctor and the media, allegedly knew that he was "not capable of being president".

Read more: Harris confirms she is running for US president - NYT

"And he wasn't - and now look at what he's done to our country: millions of people crossing our border, completely unvetted, many of them from prisons, mental hospitals, and a record number of terrorists. We will suffer greatly from his presidency, but we will undo the damage he has done very quickly," Trump concluded.

As reported by Censor.NET, on Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.