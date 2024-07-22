Harris confirms she is running for US president - NYT

US Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she will run for president of the United States.

Harris announced that she would seek the Democratic nomination after President Biden announced that he would withdraw from the race and endorsed her.

"I am honoured to receive the President's endorsement, and I intend to earn and win this nomination," Harris said.

She also thanked Biden for stepping down, calling his decision "a selfless and patriotic act" and saying that he "puts the American people and our country first".

In addition, Harris said she would continue to talk about the "clear choice" that the American people will face in November.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party - and unite our nation - to defeat Donald Trump and his extremist Project 2025 agenda," she wrote.

The newspaper notes that many Democrats, from elected officials to powerful donors and party activists, rushed to support Harris even before she announced she would run, although other prominent Democrats did not. At the same time, the mechanism of how the party will choose a new candidate remains unclear.

As reported by Censor.NET, on Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

