Biden announces his withdrawal from the presidential race and suggests Kamala Harris

On Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his statement, Joe Biden addressed the American nation.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while I had intended to run for re-election, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and country for me to step aside and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term," the White House said in a statement.

At the same time, Biden recalled what the United States has achieved over the past three and a half years of his presidency.

He also thanked everyone who "worked so hard to get me re-elected". In particular, he thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for "being an incredible partner in all of this work".

In his statement, President Biden also said that he would be reaching out to US citizens later this week with more information about his decision.

Biden supports Harris' candidacy

Subsequently, US President Joe Biden published another post on social network X, in which he suggested that the Democrats choose the current US Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate.

The politician noted that Harris's election as vice president in 2020 was "the best decision he made".

"My first decision as a party candidate in 2020 was to choose Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it was the best decision I ever made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be our party's nominee this year," he said in a statement.

Biden also called on Democrats to unite to defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Presidential elections in the USA

As a reminder, after the debate between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump, the US Democratic Party started talking about the possibility of replacing Biden with another candidate in the presidential election.

A number of influential donors to the Democratic Party and influential Democratic politicians called on Biden to withdraw from the election.

Earlier it was reported that US Vice President Kamala Harris is considered the best alternative to replace President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his election campaign.

However, it is currently unclear who will be the Democratic presidential candidate.

