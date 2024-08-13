Enemy continues assaults in Vovchansk in multi-storey block, sets up new evacuation points - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to perform combat missions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

"In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy is bringing in personnel of the 11th tank regiment of the 18th motorised rifle division to replenish losses. In the vicinity of Starytsia, the enemy replaced combat guards at the positions and carried out evacuation activities.

In Vovchansk, the occupants continue assault operations in a block of multi-storey buildings, and new evacuation points for the personnel of the 138th separate motorised rifle brigade of the 6th army corps have been set up," the statement said.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday. The enemy carried out 1 air strike using 2 UAVs near Mali Prokhody.

The occupants carried out 34 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 384 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, four combat engagements have taken place in the area of Vovchansk

Losses of the enemy

Over the last day, enemy losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to 71 people. Ukrainian defence forces destroyed and damaged 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment, among other things:

2 artillery systems;

7 motor vehicles;

3 units of special equipment;

18 UAVs.

Also 90 enemy hideouts and 2 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

