General Staff: Enemy remains active in Pokrovsk sector. 134 combat engagements - in frontline over last day

In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest concentration of attacks was near Hrodivka and Zhelanne.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using seven missiles, as well as 67 air strikes, dropping 96 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,400 attacks, including 123 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the vicinity of settlements, in particular, Zapsillia, Mohrytsia, Velykyi Prykil, Vilshanka, Sinne, Velyka Rybytsia, Partyzanske, Yunakivka, Loknia, Vakalivshchyna, Hlukhiv, Pokrovka, Veselivka, Manukhivka, Hrunivka in Sumy region; Novovodiane, Luhansk region; Toretsk, Nelipivka, New York, Diliyivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novodonetske, Myrnohrad, Vodiane, Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region; Burhunka, Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

Three battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, 12 firefights took place, including near Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Hlushkivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka and Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 24 times near Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

Four combat engagements took place in the Siverskyi sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian invaders' assault near Verkhniokamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there were seven combat engagements in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bohdanivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked 10 times near Zalizne, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 52 enemy assaults in the areas of Kalynove, Sukha Balka, Yelizavetivka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne, Skuchne, Panteleimonivka, Tymofiivka, Novozhelanne, Ptyche and Vozdvyzhenka. The highest concentration of attacks was near Hrodivka and Zhelanne.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kalynove and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked six times towards Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian troops made two assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defensive lines six times.

The situation in the Huliaipole sector remained unchanged.

Situation in the North

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as destroyed a command post and artillery system.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1160 casualties over the last day. Our troops also neutralised five tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one air defence system, 19 tactical UAVs, 59 vehicles and five pieces of special equipment.