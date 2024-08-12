Russia redeploys forces from Prydniprovske to Kursk axis - OGT "Tavria"

The Tavria operational group of troops stated that the movement of Russian troops, in particular, from the Prydniprovske axis to other axes, including the Kursk axis, is currently being recorded.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman of the Tavria operational group of troops, on the air of the United News telethon, in response to a question whether he sees any movement of forces from the Tavria axis to other places.

"Yes, I confirm that there are movements from the Prydniprovske axis, in particular, and not only from this axis - enemy units, some battalions, other units - to other axes, obviously, to the Kursk axis as well, where the Russians have the most holes in their defense. But there is a little bit of reverse logic here (of the Russians - ed.) - it still needs to be understood, what is the catch, so to speak," said Lykhovii.

The spokesperson explained that when there was a large number of Russian troops in the Prydniprovskyi axis, there were fewer assault actions.

"And when they started to take them away, to fix their thoughtlessness in the Kursk axis, there was a rapid activity yesterday - in the Prydniprovske axis, on the left bank of the Dnipro. I think it will take a few days to understand whether these were Russian demonstrative actions - when they want to show that despite the reduction of their defensive orders, they are able to continue to attack, or whether it is perhaps some other plan," Lykhovii said.

According to him, "anything is possible."

"They may be afraid of our offensive actions, perhaps. But I think that all this needs to be revealed over time, because so far we are only talking about one day and one day's statistics," he added.