Conscription age should be from 20 to 50 years old - MP from "Voice" party, warrior Kostenko

Nowadays, the category of people who are drafted into the army is quite old.

This was stated by Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Defence Committee of the Parliament, MP of the "Voice" party and a soldier, in an interview with UP, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the new law has improved mobilisation.

"We had a mobilisation failure starting in the summer of 2023. We failed the counter-offensive, there were replacements of military commissars. And I will say that in December, we were reported that we had less than 10,000 mobilised per month. Given the sanitary losses we were suffering, it seemed like we were finished.

Then, using various methods, we were able to raise this number. When the law was passed, there was an immediate jump. We gained more in May than in the last few months combined. Now, in principle, this pace is being maintained," the MP said.

Read more: Ministry of Defence is working with Ministry of Health to introduce electronic referrals to MMC through "Reserve+"

At the same time, Kostenko said, there is a problem that the category of people who are currently being drafted into the army is quite old.

"I've been in the army since I was 17, and I'll say this: we're not talking about 18, but I think we should have a conscription age of 20 to 50. Anyone after that can mobilise at will, but not to combat units.

If we want to properly supply combat units, so that people are healthy and able to perform combat missions, this should be the age range of 20-50 years," the MP added.

Read more: 88 thousand citizens have updated their data via Reserve+ abroad - Ministry of Defense