Ministry of Defence is working with Ministry of Health to introduce electronic referrals to MMC through "Reserve+"

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health are developing a mechanism for introducing electronic referrals to the military medical commission through the "Reserve+" application.

This was stated by Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko in a commentary to the UP, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ministry of Defence is currently consulting with the Ministry of Health on how to introduce electronic referrals to the MMC through Reserve+ for both conscripts and active soldiers," she said.

According to the deputy, such a referral will most likely contain a QR code, by which the doctors of the MMC will be able to identify the person.

In addition, the Ministry of Defence is working with the Ministry of Health to create an electronic system for military doctors that will display all information about the treatment of soldiers.

Chernohorenko explained that such data can now be obtained from the central database of any hospital by making a request.

However, she added, it is necessary to create a separate database with the histories of treatment or rehabilitation of soldiers for the convenience of military doctors. The Ministry of Defence plans to implement such a mechanism by the end of 2024.

