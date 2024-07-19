Less than 10% of previously partially fit persons, who have already passed re-examination, are found unfit for service - General Staff

After the re-examination, less than 10% of the previously partially fit are determined to be unfit.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Colonel Roman Horbach, Head of the Main Personnel Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"After the term "partially fit" was removed from the legislation, all servicemen are re-examined within 9 months according to the relevant plan, schedule drawn up by the Medical Forces Command. And all those who are partially fit will either be fit for military service, or fit for military service in certain places, such as rear units, logistics units or TCR, or will be unfit for military service at all and will be discharged from it. To understand, out of all those who are partially fit, a very small proportion - less than 10% - are determined to be unfit now during their service, and approximately 50-50 the personnel are divided into absolutely fit and fit in designated military units," explained Horbach.

Read more: Mobilisation in Ukraine is progressing much better - Cavoli

Cancellation of the status of "partially fit"

As a reminder, on March 21, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law amending certain laws of Ukraine to ensure the rights of servicemen and police officers to social protection. The law No. 10313 no longer considers men of conscription age as " partially fit", but retains the provision on full "fitness or unfitness".

The Ministry of Defense also explained what the cancellation of the "partially fit" status entails:

"Citizens who are recognized as ‘partially fit’ must undergo a second military medical commission within 9 months after the law comes into force. That is, until February 4, 2025," the Defense Ministry explained.

Thus, after the re-examination, the military are recognized as:

unfit - will be discharged from military service;

fit - will continue to perform military service.

And those liable for military service are recognized: