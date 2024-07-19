Mobilisation in Ukraine is progressing much better - Cavoli

Mobilisation in Ukraine is progressing much better after the reduction of the conscription age.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"Ukraine has a problem with how to use its manpower, doesn't it? So, there is a group of people who need to work in factories, in the fields, and take part in combat operations. And it is the task of the Ukrainian government to determine this balance. Recently, as you know, they reduced the age of conscription by two years. Now they are recruiting people quite quickly," he explained.

According to Cavoli, building the power of the army consists of three major components: people, equipment and training.

"In terms of equipment, which largely depends on us, I think everything is going well," the general added.

Read more: Almost 4.7 million people liable for military service have updated their registration details, including more than 3 million through Reserve+

Cavoli noted that this raises the issue of the third component, namely training. And he stressed that the European Union and NATO countries are "committed to helping Ukrainians train a large number of people".

In Ukraine, "the personnel issue is being resolved," he added.

"I think things are moving much better now," Cavoli said.

The general stressed that the issue of army replenishment is a strategic issue not only for Ukraine but also for NATO countries: "I would like to note that for the Alliance, once we solve the issue of industrial production, the issue of human resources will also arise. Our human resources are not unlimited. And as we go into the future, we need to increase the willingness of young people, especially young people, to serve their nations in their armed forces."

Read more: NATO will consider Russia as long-term threat even after Ukraine’s victory - Allied Commander Europe Cavoli