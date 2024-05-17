NATO will consider Russia as long-term threat even after Ukraine’s victory - Allied Commander Europe Cavoli

Even after Ukraine’s victory over Russian aggression, Moscow will remain a long-term threat to NATO and global security.

This was stated during a speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., by the Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to the general, Russia will pose a threat to the NATO military and political bloc for many years. He noted that Moscow will remain a threat to the Alliance even after Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression.

"Russia will pose a long-term threat to the Alliance. It will be a big problem for us for many years," Cavoli said.

He also noted that Russia is trying to recover its losses in Ukraine and increase the size of its army. The head of Allied Forces Europe said that Russia wants to concentrate its main forces in its western regions. According to Cavoli, NATO views such steps by Russia as a potential large-scale threat on the borders with the Alliance.

"I believe that the solution to this military problem and all its political, economic and social consequences that will arise from it will in fact be the driving factor for NATO's existence and global security for many years to come," the NATO general said.

Earlier, the head of NATO's Allied Forces Europe, Christopher Cavoli, said that it is difficult to talk about the start of the previously announced summer offensive by Russian troops against Ukraine, despite the significant deterioration of the situation on the border of Kharkiv region.