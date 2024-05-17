Foreign Ministers of Weimar Triangle to meet on May 22: They will discuss war in Ukraine and NATO summit

Foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle (Poland, France, Germany) will discuss the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza and the July NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday, May 22, in Weimar, Germany.

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"On May 22, Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will visit Weimar, Germany, where he will meet with his French and German counterparts Stéphane Sejourne and Annalena Baerbock. The program of the visit includes a meeting at the ministerial level to discuss topical international issues, such as the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-Iranian conflict or the war in Ukraine, as well as preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington," the statement said.

The ministers will also discuss topical issues on the Weimar Triangle agenda. After the meeting, the ministers will make a statement to the press.

