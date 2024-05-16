It is unclear whether Russia has already launched its summer offensive - NATO’s European Commander Cavoli

Despite the significant escalation on the border of Kharkiv region, General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of NATO’s Allied Forces Europe, believes that it is difficult to talk about the start of the previously announced summer offensive of Russian troops in Ukraine.

He said this during a meeting of the Military Committee of the Chiefs of Defense of the Alliance, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

The NATO general said that it is always difficult to predict the intentions of the enemy. However, he noted that now it can only be said that the Russians are attacking south towards Kharkiv and are seeking to "regain some of the territory they lost last year in Ukraine."

However, the head of NATO's Allied Command Europe cannot say for sure whether this is the beginning of the expected large-scale Russian offensive. He noted that there is currently no large accumulation of enemy reserves.

"Is this a summer offensive? You can never be sure. We do not see the accumulation of large reserves. Russia is now holding a standard draft every six months, but it is not yet connected to the conflict," the NATO general added.

General Cavoli also spoke about the situation in Kharkiv region. According to the Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe, Christopher Cavoli, the Russians do not have enough capabilities to make a strategic breakthrough in the Kharkiv region. However, Russian troops may resort to localized attacks.

He also said that he is in contact with his Ukrainian counterparts and expressed confidence that they have the situation under control.

