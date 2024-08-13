Lowering mobilisation age is not on agenda - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

Currently, the government has no plans to lower the mobilisation age.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP from the "Servant of the People" party, Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Radio.

"There is a consolidated position of all governmental institutions in Ukraine that no one is going to lower the age at which Ukrainian citizens can be mobilised and this issue is not on the agenda," the MP said.

He stressed that Ukraine cannot be equal to Russia in terms of human potential.

"It is hardly possible to say that all the problems have been solved. We see the number of people who do not want to serve despite the fact that they meet the criteria of the Law on Mobilisation Training and Mobilisation. For various objective and subjective reasons, they are trying to avoid mobilisation. But in general, the legislative innovations that our committee developed and the parliament adopted, which have been in effect for almost three months, have proven to be effective. Today, the mobilisation processes are almost completely in line with the needs identified by the General Staff. There are fewer significant flaws in the mobilisation process today," the MP said.

According to Venislavskyi, not all of the people put on the wanted list are real evaders.

"With the start of the full-scale invasion, millions of people found themselves outside their places of registration. And the TCR and the SS, in accordance with their powers, sent them some notifications. If a person did not receive them due to objective circumstances, he or she could still be classified as a wanted person. This problem is precisely what the legislative innovations we are talking about solve. By updating their military records, a significant number of people have fulfilled the requirements of the law and are no longer on the wanted list," the "servant of the people" added.

