Fighting is going on in urban areas near Toretsk, subversive groups are operating in city - 32nd SMB spokesman Bordiyan. VIDEO

Fierce fighting is taking place in Pivnichne and Zalizne, these settlements are closely adjacent to Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of Radio Liberty by the acting press officer of the 32nd separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bordiyan.

The situation on the outskirts of Toretsk is difficult. Subversive and reconnaissance groups sometimes enter the city. Over the past week, the number of Russian soldiers who surrendered has increased.

"The fact is that the fighting is going on in the urban area: this is the Pivnichne-Zalizne agglomeration, and it is close to the city of Toretsk. Therefore, the fighting is taking place in the urban area, and, of course, some sabotage and reconnaissance groups can infiltrate our observation posts and try to carry out some sabotage activities in our immediate rear. Such groups are detected and destroyed. As of the past week, we have the following statistics: a little more of these groups have begun to surrender. This is not significant, but there is a trend," the military said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region has not yet had any impact on the fighting in the Toretsk sector. Instead, the Russian army has increased the density of strikes with KABs.

Read more: Occupiers shell Toretsk with artillery, injuring two people

"The situation on the outskirts of Toretsk is just as difficult and serious. We can say that the events in the Kursk region have not yet had any impact on the density of assaults and shelling in our direction, i.e. in Toretsk. We can even say that the density of shelling, even with guided aerial bombs, has increased. Shelling with artillery and drone drops are roughly the same. As for the assaults, yes, the intensity has dropped a little bit, but it's not a very high delta. That is, it has not fallen significantly, but they are trying to compensate for this shortfall by shelling with KABs," the spokesman said.