MFA is working on digitalizing some consular services for Ukrainians abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on the digitalization of some consular services.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Therefore, the idea is to reduce the burden on consulates through digitalization, through the transfer of some services to a remote format and to give citizens unhindered access to these services," he said.

The information and communication system of consular services is currently being modernized, and it is planned to start its closed testing in the near future, the spokesman added.

"The launch of this updated system at the initial stage will reduce the operational time for the provision of consular services by 30-80%, depending on the type of service," Tychyi said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the new system will integrate the ability to share documents through the Diia app, which will make the process even more convenient for users.

