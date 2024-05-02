All those who submitted applications to consular offices by 23 April will receive passports, - Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Zvarych

All applications submitted by 23 April, including those for passports, are being processed. Passports will be issued. The issuance of issued passports has not been suspended.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said this in an interview with Sestry, Censor.NET reports.

"All applications that were submitted to our consular offices by 23 April, including those for passports, are being processed and passports will be issued. It is worth noting that the issuance of issued passports at consular offices has not stopped. So there is no speculation around this," he said.

Zvarych stressed that it is necessary to distinguish between the actions of consular offices, which are subordinated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the actions of branches of the State Enterprise "Document", which is subordinated to the State Migration Service.

"When they show queues of dissatisfied citizens, it's not at consular offices, it's at these branches of the State Enterprise "Document". Fortunately, we have not experienced any hype," the ambassador explained.

Consular services after 18 May

"After 18 May, applications will be accepted from all categories of men. But obviously, there will be some additional requirements that the applicant, according to the law, must fulfil in order to receive the appropriate consular service," Zvarych said.

He added that the law of Ukraine is the same for both citizens living in the country and those living abroad.

"First of all, it is about ensuring that every citizen of Ukraine, a man of military age, has the opportunity to verify his data in the registers of persons liable for military service. In fact, we are currently creating a mechanism so that every citizen living abroad can do this online, without having to travel to Ukraine," says Zvarych.

Suspension of consular services for Ukrainians abroad

On 23 April, the State Enterprise "Document" stopped issuing documents abroad "for technical reasons".

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the main priority now is to protect Ukraine from destruction. And staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the provision of consular services is limited temporarily. They promise to resume it in accordance with changes in the legislation on military registration.