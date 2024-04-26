Poland will provide temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees without passports. No one will extradite them to Ukraine - head of Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kierwinski

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski has said that protection for Ukrainian refugees in Poland will be extended. It is still valid until 30 June. Those without passports will also be subject to temporary protection.

"We will find a way to solve this problem. We need to act wisely and rationally. All the things that concern Ukrainians in Poland are spelled out in the laws. We will extend the protection for Ukrainian refugees, which is still valid only until 30 June," Kierwinski said.

The Minister is also responsible for migration policy and the legalisation of foreigners.

He stressed that Poland will protect the rights of refugees and will not pass on their private data.

"Those who do not have passports will be subject to temporary protection. Poland will protect their rights and will not pass on their private data to anyone, including Ukraine," the Polish Interior Minister added.

Earlier, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that men liable for military service from Ukraine may not have their right to stay in Poland extended. He said the country would help Ukraine return men of military age if necessary.

