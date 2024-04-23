SE "Document" stopped issuing documents abroad "due to technical reasons"

Document’s foreign offices stopped issuing documents. This was explained by technical reasons.

This was reported by the "Passport Service" of Citizen Service Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, due to technical reasons, the issuance of ready-made documents in foreign branches of SE Document has been suspended," the statement said.

At the same time, you can submit an application form for passport documents as usual.

"Passports can be issued for children under 12 years of age, as there is no need for biometric verification. The foreign branches will notify all service users about the resumption of the document issuance systems on all official resources of the SE Document," they added.

