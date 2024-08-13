Russia attacked Kherson region from drones about 3300 times in month - Prokudin
Over the past month, almost every second victim of Russian aggression in the Kherson region has suffered from strikes by Russian UAVs.
This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
The official noted that over the past month, Russian troops have attacked Kherson region from drones about 3,300 times. The enemy shelling killed 7 people, injured 110 adults and two children.
"Russian drones are a real pain for the Kherson region now. Almost everyone who lives in the communities along the Dnipro River is in the hitting area," said Prokudin.
