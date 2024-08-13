RF Army occupies Lysychne, Ivanivka and Svyrydonivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops captured the villages of Lysychne and Ivanivka in Donetsk region. The enemy has advanced in several settlements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState project.

It is noted that the enemy has advanced in Hrodivka, Kostiantynivka, Nevelske, near Serhiivka, Pishchane and Novotoretske. The enemy was pushed back near Stelmakhivka.

At the same time, Russian invaders were driven out near Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had advanced in Pivnichne and New York in Donetsk region.