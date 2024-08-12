ENG
Russian troops advance in Pivnichne and New York in Donetsk region - DeepState

DeepState analysts report on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region.

This was written in the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Panteleymonivka, in Pivnichne, New York and its surroundings," the statement said.

