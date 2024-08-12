Russian troops advance in Pivnichne and New York in Donetsk region - DeepState
DeepState analysts report on the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region.
This was written in the DeepState telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy advanced near Panteleymonivka, in Pivnichne, New York and its surroundings," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password