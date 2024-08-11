Powerful explosion rang out in occupied Horlivka. VIDEO

On the afternoon of 11 August, explosions occurred in the occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

It is noted that the strike was in the village of the Kirov Machine-Building Plant. The Russian armed forces were probably stationed there.

According to local residents, a kindergarten was damaged in the village of Kirov Machine-Building Plant in the central city district. A bus on route 2 was also damaged.

Propaganda resources have already accused the Ukrainian side of this.

