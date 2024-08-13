Ruscists shell Beryslav: Woman is wounded
Russian troops attacked Beryslav in the Kherson region, wounding a woman.
This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.
The Russians attacked the city around 4 pm. A 48-year-old woman came under fire near a store.
"The victim appealed to the hospital on her own, where she was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her shin. She is being provided with medical aid," the RMA added.
