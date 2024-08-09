Enemy attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with drone, man was killed
Occupants do not stop shelling Beryslav in Kherson region. Law enforcement officers found a dead man.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
"On 8 August 2024, the Russian military shelled Beryslav in the Kherson region once again. Today (9 July - ed.), while documenting the consequences of the enemy attacks, the body of a 53-year-old man was found," the statement said.
Law enforcement officials say his death was caused by a UAV attack.
