ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 594,400 people (+1,240 per day), 8,476 tanks, 16,821 artillery systems, 16,402 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Генштаб 13.08.2024

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 593,160 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.08.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 594,400 (+1,240) people,

tanks ‒ 8476 (+21) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16402 (+17) units,

artillery systems – 16,821 (+57) units,

MLRS – 1151 (+5) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 13548 (+57),

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 22710 (+61) units,

special equipment ‒ 2813 (+7)

Генштаб 13.08.2024

