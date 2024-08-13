Kamikaze drone flies into Russian invader’s back. VIDEO
In one of the frontline areas, a Ukrainian attack drone attacked the occupier in the back while he was fleeing across a field. As a result, the Russian invader was eliminated.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
