15 713 19

Soldiers of 32nd SMB eliminate Russian assault group during trench battle. VIDEO

An enemy assault group broke through to the positions of the 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade with the support of FPV drones, and the occupiers expected to succeed.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers were killed during a trench battle.

liquidation (2355) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886)
