Russians attacked infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region with "Shaheds".

The occupiers attacked the Zhytomyr region with kamikaze drones. The infrastructure facility was damaged. Three "Shaheds" were destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitali Bunechko.

"Tonight, the enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region with kamikaze drones. One of the infrastructure facilities was hit," the message reads.

Thanks to the effective work of the air defense forces of the region, 3 kamikaze drones of the Shahed / Geran type were destroyed.

"Private buildings were damaged by the debris. There are no victims or victims," ​​the RMA added.

