We are advancing further in Kursk region. More than 100 Russian servicemen have been captured since beginning of day, - Zelenskyy listens to Syrskyi’s report. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a morning report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the frontline.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Chief of Staff reported to the President on the situation in all major areas, especially Toretsk and Pokrovsk, as well as on the operation in the Kursk region

"We do not forget about our east for a single second. I have instructed the Main Command to strengthen the area with the packages currently supplied by our partners.



In the Kursk region, we are advancing further. From one to two kilometres in different areas since the beginning of the day. And more than 100 captured Russian servicemen over the same period. I am grateful to everyone involved. This will speed up the return home of our boys and girls," he said in a statement.

Watch more: Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasčiūnas in Kyiv. VIDEO