Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasčiūnas in Kyiv. VIDEO

On 13 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the president's telegram channel.

The meeting focused on the development of the defence industry and Ukraine's priority defence needs.

"We are grateful to Lithuania for its support from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. And we hope that you will be with us until its completion and our victory. This is very important for us," Zelenskyy stressed.

