Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasčiūnas in Kyiv. VIDEO
On 13 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the president's telegram channel.
The meeting focused on the development of the defence industry and Ukraine's priority defence needs.
"We are grateful to Lithuania for its support from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. And we hope that you will be with us until its completion and our victory. This is very important for us," Zelenskyy stressed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password