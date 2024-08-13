Ukraine seized initiative in war and began to turn situation in interests of our state - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine "seized the initiative and began to turn the situation around in the interests of our country"

He said this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

"Now all of us in Ukraine need to act as united and effective as we did in the first weeks and months of this war, when Ukraine seized the initiative and began to turn the situation in the interests of our country. Now we have done the same: we have once again proved that in any situation, we, Ukrainians, are capable of achieving our goals - capable of defending our interests and our independence. And we must make full use of our achievements. And we will.

We maintain attention to every area of defence of our country. To all frontline areas. Donetsk region - Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kramatorsk. Kharkiv region. The south. Special attention is paid to the Kursk region, and thus to the protection of all our neighbouring border communities. The more Russian military presence is destroyed in the border area, the closer peace and true security will be for our country. The Russian state must be held accountable for what it has done. And it is responsible," the Head of State emphasized.

