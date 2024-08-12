We do not stop working with partners in order to have more air defense systems, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine continues to work with partners to increase the number of air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Our priority remains to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield as much as possible. Our air defence, our combat aviation. Every night and every day during this war, Ukrainians suffer from Russian strikes. Indeed, a lot has been done to improve our ability to defend ourselves, but not all that is needed. We do not stop working with our partners to ensure that we have more air defence systems and better training and support for all units of the defenders of the sky.

And, of course, one of the key elements of any state's air shield is combat aircraft. At all levels, we must continue to tell our partners what is needed to close the Ukrainian sky - to close it from the Shahed and from missiles. Including from North Korean missiles.

Terror must always lose - this is the basic principle of protecting life. And we will continue to talk about this with our partners - just as air defence protects lives, so lifting restrictions on long-range strikes will save thousands of lives," Zelenskyy said.

