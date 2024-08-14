Almost 2 thousand children remain in frontline communities of Donetsk region - RMA

1993 children continue to remain in the frontline communities of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Currently, there are almost 3 thousand people in the city (Toretsk - Ed.). People are all in basements, unfortunately, they are leaving very slowly: 10-15 people a day... "This is a very slow evacuation," he said.

The police and the State Emergency Service are working with the authorities to help people evacuate.

According to Filashkin, 60,000 people remain in the Pokrovsk community, and people are leaving because the enemy is shelling the community every day.

Before the evacuation, there were 4,000 children in the ten-kilometer frontline zone, and now there are only 1,933 children.

The head of the region added that people leave on their own and with the help of infrastructure.

