Six more children were returned to Ukraine-controlled territory from TOT. PHOTOS

Six Ukrainian children and their families were returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Families with children from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are now safe, which was sorely lacking. According to the parents, their children were forced to attend Russian schools and celebrate Russian holidays, and they were pressured to obtain Russian-issued documents. In addition, armed Russians broke into the families' homes and conducted unreasonable searches," the statement said.

As noted, one of the families has already visited the Child Protection Centre, where a team of representatives of NGOs, charities and government agencies discussed the provision of necessary assistance.



Lubinets said that the other family was dealt with by employees from the regional office of Cherkasy region. They involved the NGOs "Association of Large Families "Kryla" and "Caritas-Spes Ukraine" in helping the family.

"Once again, I thank the organisations and foundations that help the returned children and their families. Once again, I emphasise that Ukraine is ready for the return of everyone and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. And law enforcement officers will record all crimes committed by Russians that our children witnessed or became victims of," the ombudsman added

