Seven more children have been returned from occupation - Mykola Kuleba. PHOTOS

Another seven children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the charity Save Ukraine Mykola Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

This was possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Ukrainian humanitarian programme Bring Kids Back UA and the NGO Save Ukraine.

According to Kuleba, among those who returned is a 12-year-old girl whose mother and father serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They have been looking for an opportunity to evacuate their daughter for a long time, because children of military personnel in the temporarily occupied territories are under special control of the invaders.

The brothers, aged 15 and 19, also returned. A month ago, the Russian FSB detained their parents, and nothing is known about them now. Russian special services also interrogated the eldest of the brothers. The boys are currently under the temporary care of their godmother.

An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl, who had been abandoned by their foster parents, were also taken from the occupied areas of Kherson region. They were threatened because of their pro-Ukrainian position.

We also managed to return a 14-year-old boy who was unable to leave the temporarily occupied territory because of a bridge destroyed by Russian troops. After two years of separation, the teenager was reunited with his mother.

The seventh child is a teenage boy whose mother is still under occupation.

Kuleba added that since 2014, 1.5 million Ukrainian children have been in the occupied territories and in the Russian Federation. Many of them have been illegally deported or forcibly displaced, while others remain under the threat of deportation.

