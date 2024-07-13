Three children taken out of Vovchansk, hid from evacuation by parents. PHOTO

On 13 July, police officers and soldiers found and took out of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, three children who had been hiding from evacuation by their parents.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs.

The children were found and evacuated by law enforcement officers together with soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostia Hordienko.

"Three children were buried in Vovchansk. A girl of 4.5 years old, boys of 14 and 15 years old. They were buried by their parents. Well, as parents. It's hard to call them parents. We will deal with this," the Kharkiv police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials said that the 57th Brigade's soldiers had spotted the family with a "bird's eye view" (drone - ed.) and then evacuated the children.

Read more: Russians attacked Budy in Kharkiv region twice. Two people were killed, more than 20 wounded, including child (updated)

Evacuation from the Vovchansk community

We would like to remind you that the mandatory forced evacuation of children from the frontline Vovchansk community was announced back in July 2013.

Following the escalation of the situation in the northern Kharkiv region in May, residents of the border area were evacuated to safer locations. As of the end of May, it was reported that around 100 residents remained in the embattled town of Vovchansk. These are mostly elderly people.

Later, the evacuation was suspended as it became dangerous to approach the city. Only the military were working in the city.