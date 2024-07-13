Russians attacked Budy in Kharkiv region twice. Two people were killed, more than 20 wounded, including child (updated)

Today, on 13 July, the Russian military shelled the village of Budy in the Kharkiv region twice.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers attacked the village of Budy in the Kharkiv district. A 24-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

The inspection of the hit site is ongoing," the statement said.

Later, the head of the RMA informed that the Russians had struck again. Civilians were injured in the attack, their number is being established.

Updated information

Later, at 17:18, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that one person was killed in the shelling of Budy village. There are 16 known injuries.

"Nine of them were hospitalised, including one child," said the head of the military administration.

Syniehubov added that the number of victims increased after the second shelling. An ambulance that responded to the call was also damaged.

At 17:42, Syniehubov clarified that the number of injured had increased to 22 people.