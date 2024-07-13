Woman wounded by Russian shelling in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Nova Poshta office is on fire
Today, on 13 July, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, at about 12 o'clock, the building of the Nova Poshta office in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi caught fire as a result of shelling.
Also, as a result of hostile strikes on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a 39-year-old woman was injured by glass. She was provided with medical aid on the spot.
In addition, at 11:45 a.m., the village of Prystin came under enemy fire.
It is noted that there was no information about the victims.
