Consequences of occupiers’ bombing of bus stop with people in Myrnohrad: 4 people killed, 8 high-rise buildings destroyed. PHOTOS

In Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, Russians dropped a bomb on a bus stop with people, and police documented the consequences of the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, yesterday, Russian troops attacked Myrnohrad with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, hitting a public transport stop and an administrative building.

"Three men died on the spot, including a 42-year-old bus driver. A woman, born in 1983, died in hospital. Among the injured is a 16-year-old boy, as well as eight other people aged 20 to 62.

Eight apartment buildings and five private houses, four shops, two administrative buildings and two educational institutions, and a civilian car were destroyed," the statement said.

















Explosive experts, paramedics, the police investigation team, and all relevant services were on site.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians shelled Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. Four people were killed and nine others wounded