Evacuation from Vovchansk has been temporarily suspended, it is dangerous to approach city - head of the CMA Gambarashvili

The evacuation in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, has been temporarily suspended as it is currently dangerous to approach the city. Currently, only the military are working in the city.

The head of the Vovchansk CMA, Tamaz Gambarashvili, told Suspilne Kharkiv, Censor.NET reports.

Gambarashvili noted that about 100 residents remained in the embattled town of Vovchansk. According to him, these are mostly elderly people.

The official noted that the evacuation of the city has been suspended due to the danger. According to him, it is not only dangerous to move around in Vovchansk, but even to approach the city.

"Now only the military are working there. We have temporarily suspended the evacuation in the city itself. We are informing those who are left as much as possible so that they can come to the outskirts of the city so that we can evacuate them. These are mostly elderly people and mostly in the areas where the fighting is ongoing," Gambarashvili said.

He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are helping residents of Vovchansk to get out of the city. Then they are picked up by volunteers or representatives of the National Police and taken to safe places.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that Russian invaders were preventing about 100 local residents of Vovchansk from evacuating under threats of execution.