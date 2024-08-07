24-year-old girl with disability was returned from occupied Donetsk region. VIDEO
A 24-year-old girl with a disability, whom the ruscists wanted to send to Russia after the death of her grandmother, was returned to Ukraine-controlled territory from the occupied Donetsk region.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.
"Recently, a non-governmental organisation asked the Ministry of Reintegration to help evacuate a girl with a disability from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. She lived there with her grandmother, while her mother was in the government-controlled territory. When her grandmother died, the occupiers decided to send the girl to the territory of the Russian Federation - to a boarding school for people with disabilities," the statement reads.
The preparation of the route and the journey lasted almost 28 days. Svitlana and her mother are now safe.
