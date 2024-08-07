ENG
24-year-old girl with disability was returned from occupied Donetsk region. VIDEO

A 24-year-old girl with a disability, whom the ruscists wanted to send to Russia after the death of her grandmother, was returned to Ukraine-controlled territory from the occupied Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.

"Recently, a non-governmental organisation asked the Ministry of Reintegration to help evacuate a girl with a disability from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. She lived there with her grandmother, while her mother was in the government-controlled territory. When her grandmother died, the occupiers decided to send the girl to the territory of the Russian Federation - to a boarding school for people with disabilities," the statement reads.

The preparation of the route and the journey lasted almost 28 days. Svitlana and her mother are now safe.

handicapped (18) occupation (1874) return (108)
