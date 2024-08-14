Russian troops shell Beryslav in Kherson region: man is injured
On the afternoon of August 14, Russian troops attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of which a man suffered severe burns.
This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.
"At about 1 p.m., Russian troops attacked Beryslav. While extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling, a 45-year-old man suffered burns to his torso, limbs and face," the report says.
The victim was hospitalized. He is receiving the necessary medical care.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password