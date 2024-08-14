Russian troops shell Beryslav in Kherson region: man is injured

On the afternoon of August 14, Russian troops attacked the town of Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of which a man suffered severe burns.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 1 p.m., Russian troops attacked Beryslav. While extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling, a 45-year-old man suffered burns to his torso, limbs and face," the report says.

The victim was hospitalized. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

