Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia: Air defense forces shoot down enemy target (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force warned of enemy tactical aviation activity in the southeast.

Later, the head of the region said that the Air Force had shot down an enemy target in the sky over Zaporizhzhia district.

