This year Russia stole about half million tons of grain from Zaporizhzhia TOT - RMA

This year, Russia has stolen and exported about 500 thousand tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region and plans to export another 200 thousand tons.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers continue to massively steal Ukrainian grain from the TOT. At present, it is already millions of tons of grain and industrial crops that the enemy illegally transports to Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation and then exports," he said.

According to him, the losses of the agricultural sector of the Zaporizhzhia region in the first year of occupation alone amounted to more than UAH 7 billion due to stolen grain.

Fedorov noted that at the beginning of the full-scale war, 1.8 million hectares of tilled field were cultivated in Zaporizhzhia region. Currently, 80% (1.4 million hectares) of this land is under occupation or in the zone of active hostilities. It is from these territories that the occupiers collect and steal crops. The invaders also took the harvests of previous years from elevators, granaries and the port of Berdiansk.

